Hastings restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Boatyard Hastings, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 22-26 Norman Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Hastings's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 199 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.