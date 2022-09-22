Hastings restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Kaspas Desserts Hastings, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 11-12 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Hastings's 209 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 191 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.