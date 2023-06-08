Hastings restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST
Babilicious, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Street Record, Marina, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Hastings's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 195 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.