Hastings road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Hastings's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Hastings's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A21, from 8pm May 22 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Baldslow to Marley Lane, carriageway closure for carriageway works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 8pm June 8 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Hastings road roundabout to Bexhill road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 9.30am June 19 to 3.30pm June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm June 19 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Brett Drive to Dorset road, traffic signals for maintenance works.