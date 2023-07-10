Hastings road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Hastings's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Hastings's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A259, from 9.30am June 30 to 3.30pm July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.