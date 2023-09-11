BREAKING
Hastings road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Hastings's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

    A259, from 7pm September 18 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions De La Warr road, lane closure for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.