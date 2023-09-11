Hastings road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Hastings's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A259, from 7pm September 18 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions De La Warr road, lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.