Hastings road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Hastings's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:59 GMT
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

    A259, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Penland Road to Glastonbury Drive, traffic signals for tree works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.