Hastings road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Hastings's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jan 2024, 16:07 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

    A259, from 8am January 15 to 6pm February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.