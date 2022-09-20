Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Hastings's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 1:14 pm

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

    A259, from 8am September 26 to 5pm October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.