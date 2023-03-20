Hastings road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Hastings's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A259, from 8pm March 28 to 4am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions De La Warr Road to Bexhill Road, temporary traffic lights for drainage works.