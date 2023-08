Hastings road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Hastings's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Hastings's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Friars Hill to Chapel lane, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Brett Drive to Dorset road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 7am July 31 to 5pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Gas Networks.