Hastings road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Hastings's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A259, from 9.45am October 5 to 8pm October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic light for SGN emergency works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A259, from 9am October 9 to 11.59pm October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.
• A259, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Glyne Roundaboout, Lane closures for roadmarkings.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.