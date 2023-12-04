Hastings road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Hastings's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A259, from 9am December 4 to 7pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.
• A259, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic lights for Open Fibre Networks.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.