Hastings takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Hastings takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Hastings takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Silverhill Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 3 Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Hastings's 102 takeaways with ratings, 88 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.