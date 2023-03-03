Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Hastings takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Silverhill Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 3 Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Hastings's 102 takeaways with ratings, 88 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.