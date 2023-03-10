Hastings takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Hastings takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
35 minutes ago
New Chop Suey House, a takeaway at 286 Priory Road, Hastings, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Hastings's 102 takeaways with ratings, 87 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.