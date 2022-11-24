Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Hastings takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Vujon, a takeaway at 64 Battle Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was given the minimum score after assessment on October 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Hastings's 103 takeaways with ratings, 88 (85%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.