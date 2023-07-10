Hastings takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Hastings takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST
A Hastings takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Blue Dolphin, a takeaway at 61b High Street, Hastings, East Sussex was given the minimum score after assessment on June 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Hastings's 95 takeaways with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.