Hundreds of fly-tipping incidents in Hastings

Fly-tipped waste was discovered hundreds of times in Hastings last year, new figures show.

File photo dated 04/02/22 of a view of a fly-tipping site near Erith in Kent. Fly-tippers escape any penalty for illegally dumping their rubbish in Scotland almost 99% of the time, new freedom of information data suggests. There were 207,960 reports of rubbish being dumped between 2019/20 and 2021/22, but the Scottish Liberal Democrats said just 2,467 fines were handed out. FIIssue date: Wednesday December 28, 2022.

Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy said the high level of fly-tipping seen across England is a "tragedy" to the environment and to communities.

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs figures reveal there were 574 fly-tipping incidents in Hastings in the year to March 2022 – though this was down from 1,055 the year before.

All fly-tipping incidents in the area were discovered on highways .

Of the discarded waste, the largest proportion was household waste (88%) followed by white goods (5%).

Across England, 1.09 million fly-tipping incidents were recorded in 2021-22– a decrease of 4% from the 1.14 million reported in 2020-21. The cost of clearance to local authorities was £10.7 million last year.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy chief executive, said: “A million plus fly-tipping incidents is a tragedy for the environment and communities and illustrates just how little people understand about the impact their unwanted ‘stuff’ can have."

Ms Ogden-Newton added there must be a concerted effort to educate the public about their role in solving the problem.“We need immediate and tough enforcement that targets the rogue traders who are making a fortune by breaking the law, raking in the cash and wrecking our environment," she added.

The Defra figures show about 91,000 fixed penalty notices were issued across England in 2021-22, an increase of 58% from 2020-21.

And the number of court fines nearly tripled from just 621 in 2021-21 to 1,798 last year.

The value of all fines was £840,000 in 2021-22, more than doubling the £330,000 from the year before.

Yet in Hastings, just three fixed penalty notices were issued last year, down from 17 in 2020-21.

David Renard, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said fly-tipping is not just an eyesore for residents, but a serious environmental and public health risk.

Mr Renard added: “Councils are working tirelessly to counter the thousands of incidents every year and are determined to crack down on the problem, so it is good to see that the number of enforcement actions has increased.

