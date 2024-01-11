More than two-thirds of A&E arrivals at East Sussex Healthcare seen within four hours – missing NHS target

More than two-thirds of people who arrived at accident and emergency at East Sussex Healthcare were seen within four hours last month, new figures show – missing the NHS recovery target.

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

More than two-thirds of people who arrived at accident and emergency at East Sussex Healthcare were seen within four hours last month, new figures show – missing the NHS recovery target.

The NHS standard is for 95% of patients to be seen within four hours. However, the Government announced a two-year plan to stabilise NHS services earlier this year which set a recovery target of 76% of patients being seen within four hours by March 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS England figures show there were 13,179 visits to A&E at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in December. Of them, 9,187 were seen within four hours – accounting for 70% of arrivals.

Most Popular

It means the trust fell short of the recovery target and the NHS standard.

Across England, 69% of patients were seen within four hours last month, down slightly from November. The figure hit a record low of 65% in December 2022.

The numbers also show 44,045 people waited over 12 hours in A&E departments – including specialty departments and minor injury units – from a decision to admit to actually being admitted, up from 42,854 patients in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, 244 patients waited longer than four hours.

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of The King’s Fund, said: "Behind each of these figures is a person who is struggling to receive the timely care they need and deserve, despite the best efforts of staff."

She added the NHS attempted to increase capacity ahead of winter, but remains "hamstrung by repeated short-term decisions" such as the delayed release of additional winter funding.

She said: "To end this cycle of poor performance, the government must make long-term decisions to put the service back on track year-round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This includes making health and care a more attractive place to build a career, bolstering out-of-hospital care such as primary, community and social care services, and helping people live healthier lives through a focus on preventing ill health."

About 2.2 million people attended A&E departments across England last month.

The overall number of attendances to A&E at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in December was a rise of 2% on the 12,931 visits recorded during November, but 4% lower than the 13,798 patients seen in December 2022.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: "We have experienced the toughest possible start to 2024 with the longest set of strikes in our 75-year history, but we remain focused on doing all we can to make progress on the covid backlog that has inevitably built up over the pandemic."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added pressure on the NHS is "not going anywhere" while the impact of flu and Covid continues to grow.