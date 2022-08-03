No more deaths recorded in Hastings

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Hastings.
A total of 313 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.
They were among 23,883 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Hastings.
A total of 161,560 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 160,485 last week.