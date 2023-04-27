No more deaths recorded in Hastings

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Hastings.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 359 people had died in the area by April 13 – which was unchanged from on the week before.
They were among 27,896 deaths recorded across the South East.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 27 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 190,021 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 13.