No more deaths recorded in Hastings

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Hastings.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 361 people had died in the area by June 8 – which was unchanged from on the week before.

They were among 28,299 deaths recorded across the South East.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 22 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.