Parliamentary candidate for Hastings and Rye unveils bold plan to revitalise NHS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Lucian Fernando, the Reform UK Parliamentary candidate for Hastings and Rye, has announced a comprehensive plan to address the critical challenges facing the NHS.

Fernando's proposal, which includes a £17 billion annual investment, outlines critical reforms to be implemented within the first 100 days of his tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The NHS is currently experiencing significant problems, and it's time for decisive action," Fernando stated. "Our plan focuses on immediate, impactful reforms that will transform healthcare delivery and ensure that every patient receives the care they deserve."

Lucian Fernando, Reform UK Parliamentary Candidate for Hastings and Rye.

Key Points of Lucian Fernando's NHS Reform Plan:

All frontline NHS and social care staff will pay zero basic rate tax for three years.

This initiative aims to retain existing staff and attract many who have recently left, ensuring that the best professionals are with patients, not behind desks.

Fernando emphasised that these reforms are necessary investments for a robust and effective NHS. "We are committed to making these changes within the first 100 days and securing a healthier future for Hastings and Rye," he said.