Parliamentary candidate for Hastings and Rye unveils bold plan to revitalise NHS
Lucian Fernando, the Reform UK Parliamentary candidate for Hastings and Rye, has announced a comprehensive plan to address the critical challenges facing the NHS.
Fernando's proposal, which includes a £17 billion annual investment, outlines critical reforms to be implemented within the first 100 days of his tenure.
"The NHS is currently experiencing significant problems, and it's time for decisive action," Fernando stated. "Our plan focuses on immediate, impactful reforms that will transform healthcare delivery and ensure that every patient receives the care they deserve."
Key Points of Lucian Fernando's NHS Reform Plan:
- All frontline NHS and social care staff will pay zero basic rate tax for three years.
- This initiative aims to retain existing staff and attract many who have recently left, ensuring that the best professionals are with patients, not behind desks.
Fernando emphasised that these reforms are necessary investments for a robust and effective NHS. "We are committed to making these changes within the first 100 days and securing a healthier future for Hastings and Rye," he said.
"Together, we can make our NHS stronger."
