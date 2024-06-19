Political opinion: A New Dawn for Hastings and Rye: Lucian Fernando pledges monthly salary donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This item has been submitted by Reform UK. In a bold and unprecedented move, Lucian Fernando, the Reform UK Parliamentary candidate for Hastings and Rye, pledges a £1,000 monthly donation in a bold bid for the Hastings and Rye seat.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Lucian Fernando, who deeply respects traditional British values and is immensely patriotic about England, journey in politics is a testament to hard work and dedication. Starting from scratch as an activist, Fernando is not party-whipped and has consistently worked towards achieving meaningful change for the people of this constituency. “I didn’t come to politics to make money. I came to politics to achieve something significant for the people of this constituency and to bring about real change,” says Fernando.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a bold and unprecedented move, Lucian Fernando has pledged that, if elected, he will contribute a minimum of £1,000 every month from his salary directly to local people. This initiative is aimed at addressing the pressing issues faced by the community.

Lucian Fernando, Reform UK Parliamentary Candidate for Hastings and Rye

“We are one of the most powerful nations in the world, with a rich history and empire legacy. So why are our people still depending on food banks? Why are we struggling with a cost of living crisis? Why is it becoming increasingly difficult for young people to get onto the property ladder? Why aren’t people being paid enough to live comfortably with one job?” asks Fernando.

Fernando emphasises the urgent need to reform the system to address these critical issues.

“Britain is broken. Britain needs reform, and Reform needs you,” he declares. He believes that, with the support of the constituents, real change can be achieved in Hastings and Rye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad