Rise in visits to A&E at East Sussex Healthcare

More patients visited A&E at East Sussex Healthcare last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

More patients visited A&E at East Sussex Healthcare last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 13,488 patients visited A&E at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was a rise of 3% on the 13,120 visits recorded during June, and 2% more than the 13,279 patients seen in July 2022.

The figures show attendances were in line with the levels seen two years ago – in July 2021, there were 13,521 visits to A&E departments run by East Sussex Healthcare.

Most attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 24% were via minor injury units.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS England's national clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said the figures are a reminder of the significant pressure staff are facing this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added the health service will need to prioritise emergency care “once again” as a fifth round of junior doctor strike are set to begin this week.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month – down from June, but slightly above the number of visits seen in July 2022.

The NHS said the data suggests this summer is on track to be the busiest ever with 4.4 million attendances in A&E over June and July.

Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst at The King’s Fund, said: "The latest figures paint a grim picture, with only 74% of patients seen within four hours at A&E, rather than the target of 95%."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operational standard target of 95% was replaced last year with an intermediary threshold target of 76% to be hit by March 2024.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We are working to get 800 new ambulances on the road, create 5,000 extra hospital beds and scale up virtual wards as part of our Urgent and Emergency Care plan to further reduce waiting times."

At East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust:

In July:

There were 1,842 booked appointments, down from 2,010 in June

74% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%