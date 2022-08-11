Rise in visits to A&E at East Sussex Healthcare last month

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More patients visited A&E at East Sussex Healthcare last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 13,279 patients visited A&E at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in July.

That was a rise of 1% on the 13,169 visits recorded during June, but 2% lower than the 13,521 patients seen in July 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 10,860 visits to A&E departments run by East Sussex Healthcare.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 24% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.

At East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust:

In July:

There were 2,165 booked appointments, down from 2,291 in June

66% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

187 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 1% of patients

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:

The median time to treatment was 124 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times