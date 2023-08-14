Road closures: four for Hastings drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Hastings will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Drivers in and around Hastings will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 7am July 31 to 5pm August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Gas Networks.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 9am August 14 to 11.59pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Friars Hill to Chapel lane, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Brett Drive to Dorset road, traffic signals for maintenance works.