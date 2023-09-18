Road closures: one for Hastings drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Hastings will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A259, from 7pm September 18 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions De La Warr road, lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.