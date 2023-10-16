Road closures: one for Hastings drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Hastings will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 9.45am October 5 to 8pm October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic light for SGN emergency works.