Road closures: one for Hastings drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Hastings will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A259, from 9.45am October 5 to 8pm October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic light for SGN emergency works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.