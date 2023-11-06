BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Road closures: one for Hastings drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Hastings will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Hastings will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

    A259, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Penland Road to Glastonbury Drive, traffic signals for tree works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.