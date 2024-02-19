Road closures: one for Hastings drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Hastings will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A21, from 10pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Westfield lane to junction road, traffic signals to sign works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.