Road closures: one for Hastings drivers this week

Drivers in and around Hastings will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A259, from 8am September 26 to 5pm October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.