Road closures: six for Hastings drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Hastings will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 9.30am June 19 to 3.30pm June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm June 19 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Brett Drive to Dorset road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Hastings road roundabout to Bexhill road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 9.30am June 22 to 3.30pm June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Glynde Gap to Bexhill, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 8pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Glynde Gap to Bexhill, traffic signals for electrical works.