Road closures: three for Hastings drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Hastings will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:42 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Drivers in and around Hastings will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A259, from 7am July 31 to 5pm August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Gas Networks.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A259, from 9am August 14 to 11.59pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

A259, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Friars Hill to Chapel lane, traffic signals for maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.