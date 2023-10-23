Road closures: three for Hastings drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Hastings will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 9.45am October 5 to 8pm October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic light for SGN emergency works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 8am October 25 to 4pm October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Penland Road to Glastonbury Drive, traffic signals for tree works.