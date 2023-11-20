Road closures: three for Hastings drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Hastings will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 4pm November 15 to 5pm November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, De La Warr Road, Emergency footway works for South East Water.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 8pm November 20 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre.

• A259, from 9am December 4 to 7pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.