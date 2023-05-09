Road closures: three for Hastings drivers this week

Drivers in and around Hastings will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A259, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Hastings road roundabout to Bexhill road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 7am May 11 to 6pm May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, approach to A2036 roundabout, Lane gain closure for 3rd party works.

• A21, from 8pm May 22 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Baldslow to Marley Lane, carriageway closure for carriageway works.