Road closures: two for Hastings drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Hastings will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:25 BST
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    A259, from 9am October 9 to 11.59pm October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

    A259, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Glyne Roundaboout, Lane closures for roadmarkings.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.