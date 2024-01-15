Road closures: two for Hastings drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Hastings will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Hastings will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• A259, from 8am January 15 to 6pm February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.

• A21, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound, Ebdens Hill, traffic signals for barrier works.