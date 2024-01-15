Road closures: two for Hastings drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Hastings will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A259, from 8am January 15 to 6pm February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.
• A21, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound, Ebdens Hill, traffic signals for barrier works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.