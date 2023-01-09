Road closures: two for Hastings drivers this week

Drivers in and around Hastings will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A259, from 9.30am to 4pm on January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea to Martineau Lane, diversion only for East Sussex County Council works.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.