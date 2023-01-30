Road closures: two for Hastings drivers this week

Drivers in and around Hastings will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A259, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm February 13 to 4am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions De La Warr Road to Bexhill Road, temporary traffic lights for drainage works.