Road closures: two for Hastings drivers this week

Drivers in and around Hastings will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:37 BST
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

    A259, from 7am May 2 to 6pm June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, approach to A2036 roundabout, Lane gain closure for 3rd party works.

    A259, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Hastings road roundabout to Bexhill road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.