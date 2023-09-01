Fall in low-emission vehicles registered in Lewes – despite national usage soaring
There are now fewer low-emission vehicles registered to drivers in Lewes than there were a year ago, despite a surge in their use across the country.
The RAC said the high up-front cost of electric vehicles - the most popular low-emission vehicles - was still putting many people off buying them, despite their lower running costs.
New figures from the DVLA show there 4,864 low-emission vehicles were registered in Lewes as of March 2023 – down from 63.16 the year before, but up from 60.52 in 2018.