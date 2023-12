Food hygiene ratings given to 13 Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Pat's Pizza at 1 Mount Place, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on December 15

• Rated 5: Cafe at Middle Farm, Eastbourne Road, Firle; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: Kempton House Day Centre at Kempton House, Cavell Avenue, Peacehaven; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: Marks Meals Weddings And Events at Lewes Golf Club, Chapel Hill, Lewes; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: Rose Cafe at 2 Coronation House, High Street, Newhaven; rated on November 8

• Rated 4: Newhaven Coffee House at 51-53 High Street, Newhaven, East Sussex; rated on November 8

• Rated 3: West Quay Cafe at Unit 5, Villandry, West Quay; rated on November 8

• Rated 1: Flint Owl Bakery at Ground Floor And Basement, 209 High Street, Lewes; rated on November 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Lewes Arms at 1 Mount Place, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on December 15

• Rated 5: Southdown Sports Club and Cafe at Southdown Sports Club, Cockshut Road, Lewes; rated on December 11

• Rated 1: The Hope Inn at 24 Fort Gate, Fort Road, Newhaven; rated on November 8

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bursa Kebab Shop at 18 High Street, Newhaven, East Sussex; rated on November 8