Food hygiene ratings given to 18 Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Diellas Restaurant at Dane Road, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Kappadokya at BN10; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: Rafael's Court Cafe at Unit 1, Rafael Court St Georges Park, Ditchling Road; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: The Avenue Kitchen & Tap at 174 South Coast Road, Peacehaven, East Sussex; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Chaula's Indian Cafe Restaurant at 6 Eastgate Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: East Sussex College refectory and coffee shop at Cliffe Building, East Sussex College, Mountfield Road; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: St Peter's Lunch Club at St Peters Church, Church Lane, Chailey Green; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Carafe Coffee Roasters Ltd at 29 Station Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: New Lewes Sushi Ltd at Waitrose, Eastgate Street, Lewes; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Trading Post Coffee Roasters at 18 Cliffe High Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Cooperative Childcare at Childcare Centre, Southern Ring Road, University Of Sussex; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: Hopscotch Children's Nursery at Hopscotch Nurseries, The Old School, Church Street; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Notcutts Ltd (Restaurant) at Garden Pride Garden Centre, Common Lane, Ditchling; rated on June 27

• Rated 4: Church Lane Tearoom at 18 Church Street, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on July 6

• Rated 4: Toddlers Inn Nursery School at Nursery School, St Peters C Of E Primary School, East Grinstead Road; rated on July 4

• Rated 3: Revived Inns Ltd at The Rainbow Inn, Deadmantree Hill, Barcombe; rated on July 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Tally Ho at Baxter Road, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on August 2