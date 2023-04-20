Food hygiene ratings given to two Lewes establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST
Beijing Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 13 Fisher Street, Lewes, East Sussex was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 15.
And Maloncho Indian Restaurant, a takeaway at 363 South Coast Road, Telscombe Cliffs, East Sussex was given a score of three on March 15.