Food hygiene ratings given to two Lewes restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Busy Bees at Lewes, at Nursery School, St James Street, Lewes was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 11.
And Stepping Stones, at Southcourt House, Morris Road, Lewes was also given a score of four on July 11.
It means that of Lewes's 334 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 272 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.