Food hygiene ratings given to two Lewes restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Amie's Kitchen, at 20 High Street, Seaford, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 8.
And Butterfly Nursery, at Greenwich House, Meridian Centre, Greenwich Way was also given a score of four on November 8.
It means that of Lewes's 338 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 273 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.