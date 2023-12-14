BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Lewes restaurants

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Amie's Kitchen, at 20 High Street, Seaford, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 8.

And Butterfly Nursery, at Greenwich House, Meridian Centre, Greenwich Way was also given a score of four on November 8.

It means that of Lewes's 338 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 273 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.