Food hygiene ratings given to two Lewes restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Wave Leisure, at Downs Leisure Centre, Sutton Road, Seaford was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 5.

And Pestle & Mortar, at 4 Lansdown Place, Lewes, East Sussex was given a score of three on December 5.

It means that of Lewes's 338 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 264 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.