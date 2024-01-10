Food hygiene ratings given to two Lewes restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Wave Leisure, at Downs Leisure Centre, Sutton Road, Seaford was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 5.
And Pestle & Mortar, at 4 Lansdown Place, Lewes, East Sussex was given a score of three on December 5.
It means that of Lewes's 338 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 264 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.