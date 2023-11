Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Lewes restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Lewes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Lewes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hopscotch Children's Nursery at 50 Steyning Avenue, Peacehaven, East Sussex; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: The Pantry Cafe at 177 South Coast Road, Peacehaven, East Sussex; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Gigglebox Goods at BN7 ; rated on November 6

• Rated 5: BumBumBun at Daveys Lofts, Daveys Lane, Lewes; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Home Caterer at BN8 ; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Resistance Hot Sauce at BN25; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: The Terrace Cafe at Paradise Park Garden Centre, Avis Road, Newhaven; rated on October 11

• Rated 4: Padella D'oro at 12 Bridge Street, Newhaven, East Sussex; rated on October 13

• Rated 4: Mcdonalds at Mckinlay Way, Newhaven, East Sussex; rated on October 11

• Rated 1: Brewers Fayre at The Drove Brewers Fayre, The Drove, Newhaven; rated on October 11